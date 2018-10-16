To The Daily Sun,
As concerned citizens, we strive to work together with our local government officials on community issues which are close to our hearts. In recent years, there have been events which brought the towns of Center Harbor and New Hampton together for the benefit of both communities. The town selectmen in both towns worked diligently on the Snake River Bridge project to address improvements to be conducted by the New Hampshire Department of Transportation.
Several joint town hall meetings were held and I had the honor of working with Harry Viens, Center Harbor Selectman, during that time. I was very impressed with his level of professionalism and his respect for the voices of the Center Harbor and New Hampton residents. He always returned phone calls and emails promptly when I had questions. It was reassuring to see our towns work successfully with the state government. This was truly a non-partisan process which unified people from all political backgrounds. These events demonstrated Harry’s goals of residents having more local control, working together to find common sense solutions, and protecting the natural resources in our communities.
I have also attended town budget meetings over the last few years and have been impressed with his efforts to keep our local taxes reasonably low, yet allowing the budget to meet the needs of the citizens.
I have confidence that Harry Viens will be an outstanding State Representative for the towns of Center Harbor and New Hampton. I strongly urge you to vote for him in November.
Sharon O’Donnell
Center Harbor
