To The Daily Sun,
I am writing to express my enthusiastic support for Rachel Xavier as a candidate for the at large representative position on the Inter-Lakes School Board. Rachel is nonpartisan and has the skills, knowledge and enthusiasm needed to energize the Inter-Lakes School Board.
The daughter of two schoolteachers, Rachel has lived in the Lakes Region for most of her life. As a resident of Center Harbor Rachel is active in the community, serving on the Planning Board, the Center Harbor Heritage Commission, the Center Harbor Community Development Association, and Friends of Meredith Parks and Rec.
As the mother of an Inter-Lakes student Rachel is knowledgeable about the Inter-Lakes system. As a successful business person she believes that with business success comes the obligation to give back and has organized many fundraisers throughout the community, raising $10,000 for the Skateboard Park and new playground at Prescott Park, $5,000 for the Humane Society, and sponsoring the free Halloween Walk generating $4,000 in donations for the Children's Auction.
With rising costs, a shrinking enrollment, and challenges lingering from the pandemic, it’s important to have someone with a positive “can-do” attitude committed to civil discourse to build a strong and communicative relationship between Inter-Lakes staff, parents, and families in the communities of Meredith, Center Harbor and Sandwich.
Combining business experience with community organizing success makes Rachel an outstanding candidate for the school board. She possesses precisely the kind of youth, talent, and community involvement we need serving the students, faculty and parents of the Inter-Lakes School District.
On election day be sure to mark your ballot with an “X” for Rachel Xavier, a common sense, nonpartisan candidate who will speak with your voice.
Harry Viens
Center Harbor
