To The Daily Sun,
Harry Viens will be a strong and competent voice for residents of New Hampton and Center Harbor! We are pleased to support him in his bid to become Belknap District 1 state representative.
Harry has already proven himself in his ability to work for the people of New Hampton and Center Harbor. He has been a staunch advocate and representative for us on the preservation of the Snake River bridge and protection of the surrounding area. He has a close working relationship with the New Hampton Selectboard. He has been an extremely effective leader in Center Harbor as Selectboard chair, Planning Board chair, Conservation Commission chair. Now he wants to go to work for both New Hampton and Center Harbor as our advocate in Concord.
Harry Viens wants to work for us on issues such as education, safe towns and secure schools, lower taxes, jobs and a strong economy and protection of natural resources as well as protecting our constitutional rights such as the Second Amendment.
As our state representative, Harry will be the local voice for us in Concord who answers only to the people of New Hampton and Center Harbor; he will not be a pawn who can be used by those in Washington. Harry Viens has N.H. values and will work for all residents regardless of political party affiliation. The person who has been working on real issues affecting our communities, and has a proven record of getting the job done for us, is Harry Viens! Please go out and vote for Harry Viens on November 6!
Dave Marsh
New Hampton
