To The Daily Sun,
I feel compelled to respond to a pair of misleading letters submitted by Leo Dwyer of Sandwich and Alana Albee of Tuftonboro regarding my candidacy for the New Hampshire Electric Cooperative Board.
In short, I voted against NHEC entering the broadband business because I was afraid it would be a distraction from the co-op’s core business of providing affordable, reliable electricity to its members. And I was wrong. But I have never taken credit for the effort, nor would I. That vote may have cost me my seat, but it turned out to be a blessing; I spent the next two years caring for my late wife in her unsuccessful battle with cancer.
During my absence, the president and the entire senior management team of the co-op resigned or retired, and the cost of electricity to the members soared. That was on Dwyer’s and Albee’s watch. Is there a connection? I leave it to your judgement. But it is significant that this year’s nominating committee of co-op members did not renominate Mr. Dwyer.
A man can change his mind, and I realize that broadband is an essential tool for economic development and enriching the lives of our co-op members. Since I returned to the board for a special one-year term, I have supported the broadband initiative 100%. Going forward, I will continue to support this effort. I do agree that Mr. Dwyer and Mr. Darcy did a phenomenal job organizing and funding the broadband initiative. Kudos for that effort.
The broadband effort has funding, momentum and will eventually bring broadband to everyone in the co-op service area. It will succeed. In the meantime, the board needs to focus on reducing expenses and reducing electricity rates. And that is what I will do.
Harry Viens, NHEC director and board member
Center Harbor
