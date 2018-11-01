To The Daily Sun
Harry Viens believes that the people would rather have common sense solutions and a smaller government rather than “Big Government.”
I am writing to express my strong support for Harry as candidate for state representative for the towns of New Hampton and Center Harbor, Belknap District 1.
I am a voting member of the Planning Board. Since Harry is a selectman, he is also a member of the Planning Board. I can assure you his common sense wisdom is appreciated by members of both boards.
Working together, the two towns worked hard to keep the Snake River Bridge as it appears and not demolished by the State DOT. Also, the wetlands surrounding both towns are now protected. Harry had a significant role in both events that preserved the quality of life.
There is another important event that will be discussed here.
Center Harbor had a small 1844 building that had many uses during its long life. It was the old Town House. The selectmen placed it on the March 2015 warrant and it was voted by the people to support the creation of the formation of the Heritage Commission. The little Town House was on the way. Harry Viens, his colleagues and the people had made a good decision. In that time the cost to improve the Town House has been essentially nothing. Donations, grants, raffles, etc.
David Reilly
Center Harbor
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.