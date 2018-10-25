To The Daily Sun,
The voters of Gilford and Meredith have a long history of voting for excellent representatives for the Statehouse. I have fond memories of working with Hon. Colette Worsman and Hon. Bob Greemore. I regret that Reps. Vadney, Abear, and Silber will be leaving our work in the House.
I am hopeful that we will have Rep. Aldrich returning and joined by Jonathan Mackie, Dee Jurius and Harry Bean.
I've had the good fortune to get to know Harry a bit more over the past few months, and look forward to spending more time with Dee and Jonathan. Harry's long experience in business will be a great benefit working toward a long term sustainable operation at Gunstock. Such a solution will require teamwork between the county, the town of Gilford, and the area property owners. Harry Bean has the local knowledge and old fashioned common sense that will be needed to built a better Gunstock.
There can be no doubt that his experience on Gilford's Budget Committee will give him a leg-up in dealing with budgets in both Concord and the county.
Some things about a person do not translate well into words; you need to meet Harry in person to get a real sense of his character. When you do, you will know that he is a man of integrity. You may not agree with all of his positions, but you will know where he stands.
He stands on the principles that built this country. iIf the people of Belmont choose to send me once again to Concord, I will be proud to stand at his side.
Rep. Mike Sylvia
Belmont
