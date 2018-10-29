To The Daily Sun,
I take pleasure in recommending Harry Bean for the position of state representative when you vote on November 6.
I have known Harry for several years, and served with him on the Gilford Budget Committee. He is trustworthy and incorruptible in his beliefs. He brought good old-fashioned Yankee common sense to fiscal problems, born out of his family roots that go back to the 1800s here in Gilford.
He has been a businessman his whole life except for his time serving in the U.S. Army, and that, combined with his deep understanding of local budgetary challenges, make him an excellent choice to represent us at the state level.
Please join me in voting for Harry Bean for State Representative on November 6!
Leslie Suranyi, Jr.
Gilford
