To The Daily Sun,
I spent six years on the Gilford Budget Committee; all but two years were in leadership positions including a stint as the chairman. Serving on the Budcom has taught me that the most effective public servants ask lots of questions and insist on complete and honest answers.
Harry Bean was one of the most effective public servants that I have had the pleasure of serving with; he was a very diligent member of the committee. On committee votes, he voted carefully, always considered the cost vs benefit of each public expenditure. He demonstrated compassion to the taxpayers while recognizing the need to adequately fund our local government. He asked the tough questions that some people in local government would have preferred not to answer in a public setting. Harry Bean cares about the taxpayers and I have no doubt that he will be a vigilant defender of the Lakes Region when he goes to Concord as a state representative.
Harry’s family has been a fixture in this area for generations; he has built a successful business and works hard every day to provide safe, well maintained, affordable housing. Harry has earned my vote and I encourage my fellow voters in Gilford and Meredith to also vote for Harry Bean for State Representative.
Kevin Leandro
Gilford
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.