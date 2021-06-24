To The Daily Sun,
Having read of the passing away of Philip Spagnuolo, I was compelled to write. The loss of Phil to Laconia is truly tragic and will be felt for years to come. I had the privilege of getting to know him when we ran against one another for the District 7 Senate seat. What a gentleman! Few people know that he and I often talked on the phone during the election cycle. We would laugh and joke about the process and what was being said about us. I felt we became friends at a time when most outsiders thought we were political adversaries. My sincere condolences to his family during this most difficult time.
Sen. Harold French
Franklin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.