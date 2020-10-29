To The Daily Sun,
Just a quick note to those who have not had a chance to ever meet Peter Spanos. Peter is running for County Commissioner and is probably the most uniquely qualified candidate in this race. He has a great business background, legislative knowledge, a true concern for the people of the county and fiscal responsibility in building budgets. To top it off, Peter is approachable when an issue is of concern to a constituent, I can think of no better candidate and I highly recommend him to those who have not made up their minds.
Harold French
Canterbury
