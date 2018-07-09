To The Daily Sun,
Hands Across the Table is looking for new guest chefs as it continues to offer free hot meals every week to over a hundred guests. The Guest Chef Program, which began in 2016, is very popular. Past Guest Chefs have experience cooking for a large crowd, owned a restaurant or worked in food service and have volunteered for one or two meals per year.
HATT has been blessed to have excellent local chefs as well as owner/chefs from the Soda Shoppe, Annie’s Cafe and Catering, the Common Man, and the 405 Restaurant. Several caterers including Kathy Erving, Eloise Post and Katie Byington, as well as members of our faith communities have signed on to prepare meals. HATT Volunteers will help prepare a shopping list, do shopping, and assist with meal preparation, serving and clean up. If you would like to share your time and talents or have questions, please give our food coordinator, Jeannette Johnson a call at 603-998-0757, email HandsAcrossTT@gmail.com or look our Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/HandsAcrossTheTable/
Meals are offered at the Parish Center of St. André Bessette Parish on Gilford Avenue in Laconia every Wednesday. Doors open at 4 p.m. and the meal begins at 5 p.m.
Debbie Frawley Drake
Laconia
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.