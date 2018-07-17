Mr. Hamel,
As an elected member of the council for the City of Lynn, Massachusetts, a husband of a retired Lynn Firefighter’s daughter and late retired District Chief’s granddaughter and a father, I find your comments about Late Firefighter Mark Miller and directed at LPFA President Jason Griffin, despicable. Your comments were your vehicle that evening to spread a message of hate and lack of respect to not only the family of Firefighter Miller but of the entire family of firefighters across the state of New Hampshire, Massachusetts and our Nation. Your lack of professionalism and your message of hate has no place in any community. The office you hold does not entitle you the opportunity to deliver these hurtful messages nor protect you from the consequences. You should effectively resign that office immediately in order for your community to move forward.
Brian M. Field
Lynn MA City Council
