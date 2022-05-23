To The Daily Sun,
I will not pretend to know the reasons for the termination of Mr. David Levesque, nor will I speculate.
It is up to each of us to lead by example and be the change we want to see.
My son, like others, has struggled tremendously these past few years. His behavior and emotional needs made me rethink everything I knew about being a good parent. I have seen the exhaustion in the faces at Pleasant Street School. As this year comes to a close, I have seen hope, determination, and confidence return to students and staff.
At the beginning of the year, my son did not like Mr. Leveseque. There were incidents of my child becoming angry and aggressive towards him due to his inner turmoil. I can honestly say there was a time when I took my son's side as many mothers do. There was a time when I felt like no one would listen, but the truth was everyone was doing the best they could.
Mr. Levesque repeatedly took time to address my son. He did not shy away from my son's anger or resentment. He came to our meetings, even when he was being called on his walkie-talkie every two minutes. He told my son that any time he feels frustrated, he can come to his office to talk. When my son was left without a partner for a project, Mr. Levesque was his partner. At our last meeting, he looked me in the eyes and thanked me for being there for my own child. It was at that moment I knew that he and all the staff at PSS are not just school staff. They are the guardians of the children that have no one else to care for them.
I ask that whatever decision is made be made with kindness and justice.
Haley Neunzer
Laconia
