The cartoon by Mike Luckovich, appearing on your opinion page of Saturday, Jan. 28, depicted a little white girl with the caption “But I don’t wanna be protected from black history” while being escorted by men wearing “GOP” and Gov. Ron DeSantis armbands — a take on Norman Rockwell’s 1964 illustration “The Problem We All Live With” — is an indication of Mr. Luckovich’s glaring ignorance of The 1619 Project, and the Marxist Critical Race Theory (CRT) or his profound hatred of the United States.
Black and white parents across the U.S. are demanding that the destructive 1619 Project and CRT that are being taught in taxpayers-funded schools be removed. This doesn’t set well with the Biden administration, which has labeled these concerned parents “domestic terrorists.”
In her book "Debunking The 1619 Project: Exposing the Plan to Divide America," Mary Grabar documents the countless historical inaccuracies in the racist curriculum. She even cites numerous liberal historians that find fault with the project. Its companion, CRT, which can be incorporated in practically every class, teaches children that the U.S. is an evil, systemically racist country, that all white people, consciously or unconsciously, are oppressors, and all black people are victims — even if the victims are multimillionaires or billionaires.
For years, American schools, public and private, have been teaching their students about the significant contributions made by black Americans. We have even set aside a month to celebrate black history. I took a class on black history at a government school in Boston back in 1975. It is a bold-faced lie that children haven’t been taught black history, including slavery and Jim Crow.
I would like to recommend a book written in 1958 by former Communist Party member Manning Johnson titled "Color, Communism and Common Sense." For a free PDF version, email shurtleffhal@aol.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.