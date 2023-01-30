To The Daily Sun,

The cartoon by Mike Luckovich, appearing on your opinion page of Saturday, Jan. 28, depicted a little white girl with the caption “But I don’t wanna be protected from black history” while being escorted by men wearing “GOP” and Gov. Ron DeSantis armbands — a take on Norman Rockwell’s 1964 illustration “The Problem We All Live With” — is an indication of Mr. Luckovich’s glaring ignorance of The 1619 Project, and the Marxist Critical Race Theory (CRT) or his profound hatred of the United States.

