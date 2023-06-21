To The Daily Sun,

On May 8, Gov. Chris Sununu signed into law HR 170, requiring the teaching of cursive handwriting and multiplication tables in all of New Hampshire’s public school districts and chartered public schools by the end of the fifth grade. The bill was sponsored by NH State Reps. Deborah Hobson, Lorie Ball, Katelyn Kuttab, Roderick Ladd, and Alicia Lekas. The law takes effect 60 days after its passage.

