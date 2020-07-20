To The Daily Sun,
I have serious concerns about Bike Week being held this year. We in N.H. have been very fortunate to have low Covid numbers. With Covid rates rising all over the country, does it make any sense to invite people to come here just before schools are going to reopen? Can we think about what’s safest for the kids?
H. Cedarstrom
Meredith
