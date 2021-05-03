To The Daily Sun,
I feel it is time that I give my opinion on the building construction and renovation project that will be discussed and voted on at our town meeting on May 15.
Believe me, I know tax dollars are extremely hard to come by, spending our tax dollars really needs strong consideration for the taxpayers, we only want to spend money if truly needed, we cannot and should not spend money unless it is totally necessary.
I was the former president of the taxpayers group formed in the 1990s called Sanbornton Member Association for Responsible Taxation. That group lasted over 10 years and had many of our taxpayers involved. The group was responsible for giving the taxpayers information on town government and the spending that occurred.
I was also Selectman when the select board approved and the town meeting passed a proposal to purchase the property behind the old Town Office. This was an area we felt would be a great place to expand town buildings as we knew the day would come.
So here we are in 2021, the time is here, we need more space for our town government, and we have the land to expand on.
The Municipal Bond rate quotes being used by the Building Committee are at historic low levels. These rates will only go up and not down, this is the best time to accomplish this project.
This building proposal is well thought out and the community members on the committee considered the taxpayers, and they have done what is right.
So rather than go on forever I just want to say that I am in total support of this project and hope and pray the taxpayers and voters of Sanbornton will consider this proposal and vote in favor of this expansion. The time is right, the longer we delay this, the more it will cost.
Guy J. Giunta Jr.
Sanbornton
