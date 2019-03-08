To The Daily Sun,
Voters in Gilford will have many important choices to make come this election day. One of those choices will be for selectman.
I have had the privilege of having served with Gus Benavides for five years now and I am advocating for his re-election to the Selectboard. His interest and advocacy for the town has never wavered and he is quick and astute at assessing a given situation and is not afraid to ask questions. I urge that the voters of Gilford return Gus Benavides to the Selectboard and benefit from his experience and knowledge of the Town of Gilford.
Richard Grenier
Gilford
