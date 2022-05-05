To The Daily Sun,
In a remarkable vote, the Belknap County Convention (delegation) on May 3 voted 12 to 3 to have Gunstock pay its $50,000 legal bill. This arises out of a legal engagement approved by the delegation for the expenditure of a maximum of $20,000. Serious questions have been raised and left unanswered about the expenditure of more than double the amount approved. With no explanation of how the bill was allowed to get this big and with a refusal to release the approximately 80 emails back and forth between the law firm and Representatives Silber and Sylvia, which would likely cast light on what happened, the delegation has now passed the bill to the Gunstock Commissioners. It is important to note that 4 of the 5 commissioners were hand picked by Rep. Silber.
Even a cursory examination of the Gunstock Enabling Statute (which is available on the Gunstock website) shows that paying the legal bill of another entity, i. e.the Belknap County Convention exceeds the authority of the Gunstock Commissioners. Yet the Chair of the Commissioners has scheduled a non-public meeting of the Board at Gunstock for 1:30 p.m. tomorrow "to discuss ongoing legal matters." The only ongoing legal matter is who pays the County Convention's bill. That is not a subject which can be denied public access under RSA 91:A.
Why all the secrecy? Who is hiding what? Clearly we all have a right to know why the $20,000 maximum was exceeded and why Gunstock revenue should be used to correct the mess. I suspect the $50,000 would be better spent by Gunstock to make more snow next season rather than paying for the mistake of Silber and Sylvia.
Hunter Taylor
Alton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.