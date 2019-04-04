To The Daily Sun,
Let me be exceedingly clear, to assume that putting up a SIGN on a street for several days as a way to let people know that there might be a water outage SOMETIME is ludicrous as a form of notice. It's fine as a warning but nothing more.
To have a dishwasher or washing machine stop because suddenly, water stops flowing into my home without real notice is nuts. It can damage machinery.
To be standing in my shower covered with soap when the water disappears really pisses me off.
This is the damned 21st century, and if Eversource and other utilities like Atlantic Broadband can give me advanced notification of possible outages then so can the Gunstock Acres Water Commission — except that no one seems to have the will to do it.
The Commission (Nick Sceggell, Howard Epstein, and Jim Johnson) knows every single customer of the Gunstock Acres Water District. EVERY. SINGLE. ONE. All they need to do is to send out a form requesting e-mail addresses and/or cell numbers for either an e-mail or text message letting your paying customers know with at least 30 minutes notice that the water is going to be turned off as well as how long it will be off. If they cannot do this then perhaps they need to find someone else who CAN. The service company must also have the ability. I could put together an e-mail list in my sleep. It isn't hard.
This is simply lousy customer service buried in a "Not My Job" attitude. Please do us all a favor, and do the right thing — start caring about your customers. And maybe you can do it while I rinse my head off with water I had to scoop out of the toilet tank.
Alan Vervaeke
Gilford
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.