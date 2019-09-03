To The Daily Sun,
I was devastated to learn that Governor Sununu vetoed legislation that would make schools gun-free. As the wife of a middle school teacher, I know that the threat of gun violence in our schools doesn’t just traumatize students — but educators, too.
Rev. Teresa Gocha
Plymouth
