To The Daily Sun,
The “gun safety” bill passed by the NH House actually has nothing to do with real gun safety.
Hon. Rep. Meuse’s comment says it all: “…the bill would ‘send the message that we’re willing to do something.…”
First off, if you want to send a message, buy a bumper sticker or a T-shirt. Secondly, the purpose of a law should not be to send a message. It should be to outline the penalties for a violation of our rules. Thirdly, is this a message that actually needs to be sent? Are there responsible people who aren’t on board with not shooting schoolchildren? Would people with evil intent internalize this message? I think not. Fourth, does anyone think that the current laws regarding murder are deficient?
Too frequently, our lawmakers would rather be seen as doing something instead of actually accomplishing something. This law, like the waiting period and red flag laws, is a solution that is looking for a problem.
Rick Notkin
Gilford
