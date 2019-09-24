To The Daily Sun,
From the ridiculous to the ludicrous. In keeping with NRA propaganda, we are now being warned that there is a “socialist agenda” intended to strip firearms away from law-abiding citizens. The NRA propaganda intimates that their solution is to make you less free and that their ultimate goal is to “eradicate all individual freedoms.” They are warning of a “tidal wave of new European socialists.” The common thread is that conservatives and the NRA need to instill and maintain a level of fear in the populace. They need to make gun owners fear that the government is going to be knocking on their doors and seizing their guns. This is not a group that is focused on making a cogent argument about gun legislation and the saving of lives. Instead, it has become a cult that requires conspiracies, bizarre rhetoric and out-and-out lies to keep its members in a high-pitch frenzy. They are constantly seeking any excuse to impose their paranoid views, which lead to fear, like a vampire needs blood, on their followers. Selling fear sells guns.
Also being expressed by contributors to this forum is a fear that someone, I assume liberal leftists, were “trying to bring us down.” Under conditions of fear and anger these conspiracy theories, including that the government is coming to take their guns, are voiced by individuals who feel they don’t have any control over their lives. They feel a lack of control over a situation and try to make sense of it by leading them to connect dots that aren’t necessarily connected to reality. Because of this paranoia, it allows them to buy into propaganda where truth is no obstacle. In the NRA’s case, the organization can continue to lie with absolute impunity and without consequences. Shakespeare wisely said it long ago, “Fear doth make a coward of us all.”
A strong majority of gun owners and non-gun owners support stronger restrictions on firearms. A sizeable 89% support universal background checks for gun sales. In addition, 70% of NRA members supported prohibiting people with recent alcohol or drug charges from purchasing guns, supported a mandatory minimum of two years in prison for selling guns to persons who are not legally allowed to have one.
The gun industry, which the NRA represents, is suffering huge sales losses in the Trump era. The NRA and its allies in the right-wing media gin up hysteria about gun ownership being outlawed, but fewer and fewer Americans are buying into it. They are fighting a losing cultural battle.
What about all the people saved by guns? Any cursory look at the facts would tell you that it’s a horrible argument, but it’s a part of the NRA playbook. Claims that people frequently need guns to defend themselves from criminals will rely on one 1995 survey. That survey concluded that Americans used guns to ward off crime up to 2.5 million times a year. But subsequent research, involving much larger samples, has come up with much smaller numbers, indicating that defensive gun use is unusual.
To be clear: I’m not disputing that guns sometimes save lives. They must; although the often inflated 2.5 million in NRA propaganda is bogus. Defensive gun use is actually quite rare. I’m certainly not disputing that the Constitution secures the right of individual gun ownership. It does. I’m questioning the claim that widespread gun ownership makes America a safer place. As I’ve mentioned, the research that supports that claim is pretty weak — and is contradicted, above all, by the plain fact that most advanced countries have many fewer guns and also many fewer crimes and criminals.
Gun owners have frightened themselves irrationally. They have conjured up a much more terrifying environment than genuinely exists — and they are living a fantasy about the security their guns will bestow. What they don’t understand is that the dangers they face are directly related to the prevalence of the very guns from which they so tragically mistakenly expect to gain safety.
A growing body of research suggests that violence is a contagious behavior that exists independent of weapons and means. In this framework, guns are accessories to infectious violence rather than fountainheads. But this does not mean that guns don’t matter. Guns intensify violent encounters, upping the stakes and worsening the outcomes — which explains why there are more deaths and life-threatening injuries where firearms are common. Violence may be primarily triggered by other violence, but these deadly weapons make all this violence worse. Guns do not inhibit crime and violence but instead make it worse.
In response to a contributor who inaccurately suggests that I ‘believe that mass shootings are uniquely American” I would be the first to acknowledge that mass shootings occur in many parts of the world. But using the Australia mass shooting in 1996 as an example, they immediately enacted gun law reform. And because of this legislation, there were no mass firearms killings through May of 2016. This experience in Australia over the past two decades since the enactment of the NFA National Firearms agreement provides a useful example of how a nation can come together to forge life-saving policies despite political and cultural divides.
The debate over guns is extremely contentious and polarizing. There’s no easy fix to gun violence in this country. As gun rights proponents are quick to point out, municipalities with strict gun laws, like Chicago and D.C., see more than their share of gun crime. Often a mass shooting involves a failed safety net such as protective orders, the mental health system, immigration, bureaucracy, etc. But it’s nevertheless a fact that the level of gun violence we see in the U.S. is like nothing seen in other wealthy Western nations.
Robert Miller
Alton
