To The Daily Sun,
Ruth Gulick is our candidate in Center Harbor and New Hampton for representative to the General Court … again! Three cheers!
Ruthie, a practicing lawyer for 25 years, who after a 6-year hiatus feels the pressures in our world urging her to serve again, putting her efforts toward moderating the tense and caustic tone at all levels of government today. She will continue to work for legislation giving everyone not just adequate medical care and leave insurance, to work for education funding that comes from both government and business communities, and a $15 minimum wage. And she welcomes community discourse on whatever matters to them.
Ruth has a BA from the U of Maine, Orono; M.ED from PSU, JD from Franklin Pierce Law Center. She will work together with her colleagues to address myriad challenges, especially those affecting children and families; but she looks forward to talking to the other chamber members, where they were speaking peaceably all the time. “Let’s work on the paranoia that strangles our current political scene, with frequent discourse and GOOD MANNERS.” Thanks, Ruthie, for standing up for us.
Patricia P. Schlesinger
New Hampton
