To The Daily Sun,
Ruth Gulick is running for Belknap District #1, which serves New Hampton and Center Harbor. She has already served in the House of Representatives where she proved to be an effective legislator. Her 25 year background in jurisprudence will be a boost to her legislative efforts to bring jobs, including light manufacturing and clean technology into New Hampshire. Our state needs jobs so that our high school and college graduates can stay here to make New Hampshire a better place for young families to live, work and play.
Vote for Ruth Gulick in District 1.
Eileen Curran-Kondrad
New Hampton
