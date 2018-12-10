To The Daily Sun,
I would like to thank all the people who stepped forward this year to make the 2018 Laconia Christmas Village — the 43rd — a reality. This year was a challenge, with two of the three senior "elves’ missing. Armand and Ernie were missed but with help from friends we made it happen.
There are many thanks to go around. First to Parks and Rec. Director Kevin Dunleavy and his office staff Liza and Amy, and the workers for helping set up and take down. These helper were Wayne, Jay and Dante. Also helping in construction were Fred McVey, Rodger Kindred and Marshall Hubbard.
Thanks to seniors from the Laconia Senior Center and Loraine Parkhurst for manning Grandma's Living Room and Josephine Ringnalda,(AKA Jokie) who knitted 1,000 scarfs for the children to have and take home. Others also knitted many hats and mittens also.
To all the students who became elves and characters for the weekend, thank you for helping make the Village winter wonderland and the smiles we saw on the children’s faces. Fred McVey for setting up and running Santa’s train station and Dick Ingram for manning the toy shop.
Our café has been run by Dave and Sylvia Detscher and there helpers for many years and they keep the flow going. Thanks to our downstairs crew who first greet our visitors with games and face painting. This year we had about 3,000 visitors to the village who enjoyed you greeting them and having games for the kids to play.
I want to thank Patty Derosiers for all you did with setting up and getting people to work the downstairs entrance. She also was in charge of rounding up all the cookies that were given in the café, a huge amount. Patty was the person who gathered the food to feed the elves over the weekend. Thanks Patty for everything.
Morgan and Jack Johnston were co-chairs this year and took charge of all the elves making sure they were all in their positions for the four days — not an easy task. A special thanks to Tinker Bell an Elsa for a special appearance.
Too my wife Kaye, who helps Santa get all the toys from the North Pole to the Village and helps hand out each one out and for the month I was hardly home, thank you. A big thanks to the Laconia Wolves hockey team and coach Andrew and Will Fay for helping bring the building parts from storage to the community center and back.
We sure can’t forget Mr. and Mrs. Santa Claus for traveling from the North Pole again this year and visiting Laconia for the four days and greeting all the children. To all the people and businesses who made cookies, thank you. If I missed someone I give you my heart filled thanks.
Bob Hamel
3rd Senior Elf
Laconia
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.