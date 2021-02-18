To The Daily Sun,
There are many times over the past year where I have seen mischaracterizations put forth by others in media about elected officials here in our county. From Facebook rants to Twitter raves and opinion pieces here in our local paper. For the most part, I don’t engage those whose hate drives their comments, as opinions are like,, well you know the saying.
I have to set the public record straight as there is currently a fan of mine who has gone the extra mile to show his appreciation. Now I don’t mind that he has some sort of ax to grind with me, but I do mind when he publicly tries to assassinate my character with false information. (That’s what the left specializes in.)
Steve Hepburn of Gilford regularly trolls my posts to the FB page Laconia’s talking. Notice how he doesn’t live in Laconia but feels the need to interject his vitriol there. So it’s no surprise that he has taken his show on the road to The Laconia Daily Sun. Mr. Hepburn recently devoted a large portion of his hate toward me in a recent LTE attacking an article I wrote that appeared in NH’s foremost conservative information outlet the Granite Grok.
This is where I take issue with his less than flattering opinion. He goes on and on about the picture that accompanied the post, of how mindless and twisted I must be to believe the drawing and so on and so forth. Here's the thing. It’s not my picture. I didn’t provide it with my article. It is a stock picture that they provide simply as a visual. It has nothing to do with my article or my views. Not surprising Mr. Hepburn couldn’t get past the picture.
Now here we are folks. The awkward silence you will now enjoy has been provided by Mr. Hepburn of Gilford. Also, I invite you to read the article in the Granite Grok. It was posted quite some time ago so it might take some effort to find now, and once again the picture isn’t mine.
Rep. Gregg Hough
Laconia
