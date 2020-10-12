To The Daily Sun,
As a candidate for the New Hampshire State House of Representatives I have noticed throughout my campaign here in Laconia a problem with the political arena. While some Democrats are happy with the direction toward socialism their party has adopted, and the destruction of American freedoms they actively pursue, there are many who are not. These folks who believe in this country have been abandoned by the all consuming hatred of the leftist mob. They face little choice because as we’ve seen if you disagree with the leftist mob mentality then you are labeled racist, or a whatever-a-phobe.
I would like to extend an invitation to the disenfranchised. You don’t have to side with the anti- American mob. You don’t have to walk in lock step with a party that favors higher taxes, more government control over your life, and who hate all who disagree with them. You can choose candidates who will follow the constitution, who will fight for the ultimate minority, the individual. The party that wants clean air and water and wants to cut business crushing regulations to allow good old American ingenuity to find the answer to the issues we all face. You can send the divisiveness of the left packing this November 3.
We are not homophobes, bigots, sexists or racists. We love our country, our families, and our children just like you. We are part of the local community and we want it to be a great place for all who make there home here in Laconia. We are not angry and we don’t want to take anything away from you. We believe in law and order as well as truth justice and the American way. There are far more things we share in common than things that divide us as the radical left wants you to believe.
Those JFK Democrats or a liberal independents who are not happy with how the left has highjacked the Democrat Party I am asking you to take a look at the Republican platform. We are for America and as such we are for the individual to live free without government intrusion. We believe that you can spend the money you earn better than the government can. I ask that you consider us, there is plenty of room for everyone and the big picture is to keep America the land of the free and the home of the brave.
I ask for your support on November 3, along with my fellow Laconia Republicans running for the State House of Representatives, Mike Bordes, Dawn Johnson, Richard Littlefield, and Travis O’Hara. Thank you and God Bless America.
Gregg Hough
Laconia
