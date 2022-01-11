To The Daily Sun,
Greetings Laconia and Belknap County. My message today is informational and a hopeful request. As you may be aware, the state of New Hampshire owns the state school property in Laconia. The decisions made on what to do with the property since 2017 where in the hands of a group known as the Lakeshore Redevelopment Planning Commission. This was a group of folks that had input from many people, including Laconia and other area residents.
This past legislative session in Concord saw an omnibus style bill called HB 2. This bill was part of the budget and the mechanism for implementing funding. However, as you may expect, there were things put into HB 2 that were non-germane to the budget, and one of those things was to take authority away from the Lakeshore Redevelopment Planning Commission and give it to the governor and the executive council. Several problems arise because of this. The first is, that action basically took any real say in what happens to the property away from Laconia, where it is located. And second there was no real legislative process, i.e., public debate, or legislative hearings or real committee style investigations of the pros and cons.
To keep this short and on point, I have sponsored a bill, HB 1032-L to undo what was done last session and restore the commission’s authority and thus return Laconia’s seat at the table.
As you may expect, this bill will have to face those who took away your voice in HB 2. I and Laconia need your help. The hearing is this Thursday, Jan. 13, at 9:30 a.m. in Concord in the Legislative Office Building in room 201. If you can come to testify in person, it would be valuable in moving this bill forward. Also, you can show your support online by visiting The House of Representatives remote sign in sheet at gencourt.state.nh.us/house/committees/remotetestimony/default.aspx.
There you can go to the Public Works Committee (Laconia Rep. Mike Bordes sits on this committee), find the bill and either mark down your support, file a statement of support as testimony, or sign up to virtually testify live in support of the bill. You may also go to the New Hampshire General Court website and email all the Public Works Committee members. If this is important to you, I urge you to show your support. Everything online can be done any time prior to the meeting except testifying.
Rep. Gregg Hough
Laconia
