In these troubled times we have quite a tumultuous situation going on between our schools and parents. I refer to the idea of sexually explicit material being made available to children via our schools. The argument is that some believe the books in question to be unsuitable for children because they find the content to be obscene. While others believe in the First Amendment right to free speech, stating that banning such material would be unconstitutional.
While it may be unclear as to whether these books are in our schools and provided to minor children (children under 16 years of age), what is clear is the federal law that “strictly prohibits the distribution of obscene matter to minors.” These federal laws also come with penalties which include prison time and fines, no doubt, also intense public scrutiny. [https://www.justice.gov/criminal-ceos/citizens-guide-us-federal-law-obscenity]
To distribute obscene material to children would open school superintendents, administrators, principals, librarians, school board members and teachers to possible violations of federal law and its severe consequences for doing so. I, along with others, have confidence that the people entrusted with the education of our children are also well versed in the laws that are applicable to them in the illegal distribution of obscene materials and would willingly abide by the laws instead of opening themselves up and risk federal prosecution, and possible civil litigations.
Being aware of the federal law makes this issue moot, for as a society we have already decided with settled law that our children deserve protections from obscene materials, and those who choose to violate these protective laws do so at their own peril, as I would imagine parents would rightly see to their enforcement.
