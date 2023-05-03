To The Daily Sun,

In these troubled times we have quite a tumultuous situation going on between our schools and parents. I refer to the idea of sexually explicit material being made available to children via our schools. The argument is that some believe the books in question to be unsuitable for children because they find the content to be obscene. While others believe in the First Amendment right to free speech, stating that banning such material would be unconstitutional.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.