Well done and thank you to our Laconia City Council. I was happy to see that cooler, rational heads prevailed with the recent denial of a woke motion to fly a flag promoting a particular sect. It is clear that most on the council understand that as representatives of the citizens of the city they have an obligation to be inclusive, fair and without prejudice. They were able to recognize that the American flag, as well as the New Hampshire flag represents all our citizens, and to fly the flag of any particular subdivision is in and of itself divisive.

