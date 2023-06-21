Well done and thank you to our Laconia City Council. I was happy to see that cooler, rational heads prevailed with the recent denial of a woke motion to fly a flag promoting a particular sect. It is clear that most on the council understand that as representatives of the citizens of the city they have an obligation to be inclusive, fair and without prejudice. They were able to recognize that the American flag, as well as the New Hampshire flag represents all our citizens, and to fly the flag of any particular subdivision is in and of itself divisive.
There are some who will try to shame or unfairly label our councilors, but those who do are simply wrong in doing so. The national and state flags are inclusive, they go to the bonds we all share in our community as citizens. Identity politics and tribalism always cheapens and demeans the value of our individual citizens who make up our beautiful city, state and nation. Our city councilors recognize this and as such I commend them.
Individuals are free to fly whatever flag they choose at their homes or even businesses. The inclusive domain of the city must remain neutral and represent the entirety of the population.
It was no surprise that the councilor who brought the motion forward did so, as his track record of poor judgement, divisiveness and bias continues. The lack of a second to the motion shows the council's courage and conviction to help unite us and not divide us. Thank you, Councilors Cheney, Lipman, Soucy, and Haynes for helping to make Laconia a place we can all be proud.
