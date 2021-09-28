To The Daily Sun,
On Sunday evening, Sept. 26, we lost all water pressure in our home. I called the Laconia Water Department’s after hours emergency number, and was informed of a broken water main. The department employee, Adam, informed me the problem was being addressed and had no further information at that time. Neighbors started calling me, hoping I would have answers as to what happened, and when would water be back on. Until two years ago, I was on the water department’s board of commissioners.
My neighborhood was very fortunate. Less than one hour after we lost water pressure, it was back on. Apparently, because of a series of gates (shut-offs) located throughout the city’s system of water mains, they were able to isolate the broken water main, and redirect water to most of their customers. The water department now has many hours of work ahead — digging up the street, replacing the broken pipe, and laying down new asphalt.
I want to thank the Laconia Water Department for their commitment to providing outstanding service, 24 hours a day, to this community.
Greg Page
Laconia
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.