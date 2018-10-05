Let me ask readers. If democrats are so outraged by sexual predator tendencies of the kind they say Brett Kavanaugh displays, why is it every time a democrat is accused of sexual impropriety their immediate response is to draw the wagons tight around that accused, demanding to let the weight of the evidence determine the outcome?
Democrats sprung like a jack in the box to defend Bill Clinton when he was accused. It's their text book response. As it should be. Every person is innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt by the sum of the evidence. Even after it was proven true, democrats still bear hug "slick Willie" the sexual predator as a if political HERO, even more laughingly his WIFE as well.
If Brett Kavanugh is a scum bag, why haven't democrats demonized Bill Clinton out of the political "hall of fame" and put him in the "hall of shame" where he belongs, given their feelings about sex abusers? It is an HONEST QUESTION. Why hasn’t Bill been tarred, feathered, smeared, humiliated in the press and handcuffed like Cosby and Weinstein?
That we would convict anyone, democrat or republican, black or white, rich or poor of anything from the allegations of a single witness unable to corroborate their story would be the greatest travesty to the American justice system since its founding. That’s exactly the outcome DEMOCRATS demand with Brett Kavanaugh.
Democrats tried the same approach with Clarence Thomas. Thomas described the terror for exactly what it was. An attempted "HI TECH LYNCHING" with no trial. Founded SOLELY on one person's accusations of sexual misconduct.
Misconduct by every very definition is a mine field to define personally or legally. Sexual misconduct is like pornography. Near IMPOSSIBLE to describe. There are masterpieces hanging in every elite museum in the world depicting nudes of beautiful women, in highly suggestive poses, many with come hither smiles. Are they pornography?
Incredibly, the OBAMA ADMINISTRATION experimented with the "KAVANAUGH STANDARD" on college campuses nation wide. Rape, attempted rape and serious sexual assault on campus run rampant. In that backdrop, Obama declared any male could be dispelled from any college/university with no trial and literally little investigation. The accused could be and would be considered GUILTY from a single allegation. His life and future potentially ruined without recourse. No defense would be accepted or allowed. Just the word of the accuser. The accused would NOT be allowed to question his accuser face to face nor would his attorney. Accusation alone was sufficient to determine guilt, and punishment.
That deeply partisan BLUE standard of justice Obama crammed down with the accused automatically GUILTY on CAMPUS is what democrats want for Kavanaugh at the Supreme court. There was nothing colleges feared more than highly emotional, sex scandals playing out on the front pages of newspapers impacting enrollment. Colleges bear hugged Obama's new standard. It worked in their best interests. That some few males might be "LYNCHED" innocently without a trial was of minimal concern given the positives in the new guilty standard for colleges.
Trump has pushed back on the Obama's "guilty without a trial standard". Colleges and universities also found themselves being sued, taken to court by families of males who clearly were sure their son was innocent or at minimum did not commit an offense worthy of being expelled having his record and character ruined for life by a single, un-challenged sexual assault allegation almost always soaked in alcohol, drugs or both.
It is another HI TECH LYNCHING ATTEMPT. This time Brett Kavanaugh. Using the new Obama presumed GUILT method of justice in America.
Tony Boutin
Gilford
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.