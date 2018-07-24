To The Daily Sun,
This past weekend I had the pleasure of seeing a local theatre company’s production of "Proof" in Tilton. At the moment the show ended I found myself sitting silently with jaw on the floor. This production was absolutely stunning. From the amazing acting, to the beautiful sets, I found myself completely absorbed in the story. I was moved to a different time and place, I honestly forgot that I was watching a play, I forgot all of my own problems. This was my first production by One Light Theatre but it surely wont be my last.
I implore anyone who reads this to go see this amazing production that touches on mental health, the grief of losing a loved one, and admitting our strengths and weaknesses. If you have ever lost a loved one this story is one you must see. If you are an educator this is a story you MUST see, if you are a theater lover this is a production you must see! The acting is understated with highlights the emotions the authors clearly intended.
As the lights came up I realized that I was almost alone in the theater. What a SHAME that this company worked so hard to bring this style theater to our area and no one is supporting it. I knew nothing of “Proof” but that’s what intrigued me, this wasn’t "Annie," or "The Sound of Music," this wasn’t "Shrek" which I have now seen done by five theater companies locally in the past two years. This was something new and, WOW, did it pay off.
No one asked me to write this letter. I feel I owe it to One Light Theatre for reminding me that theater is more than upbeat musicals, its about human emotions. If people want a real treat, then by all Means go see Proof at One Light Theatre this weekend! Find them on Facebook — that’s how I found them.
Taylor Morgan
Franklin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.