To The Daily Sun,
Another election, and more of “Why should I vote? My vote doesn’t count” comments made by far too many. Your vote always counts. If you don’t believe that, ask former U.S. Vice President Al Gore. But that’s not the point of this letter.
Why should you vote? Because over the history of this nation starting with the Revolutionary War through to today’s war in Afghanistan, more than one million Americans (and some foreign nationals fighting for our armed services) have paid the supreme cost by sacrificing their lives to preserve one of the fundamental rights you have as a US citizen: the right to vote.
Voting is not a privilege. It is your right. So you owe a debt of gratitude to those who died for you to continue to have that right. By voting in each local, state, and national election you are making a a payment on a debt you can never fully repay.
Jim Raschilla
Alton Bay
(1) comment
And when your “color” does not win will you all still whine and deny the truth? I hope more people get out to vote and I hope this time they choose wisely!
