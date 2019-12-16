To The Daily Sun,
Gilford Got Lunch would like to take a moment to thank the many folks who support our mission throughout the year.
We began as a summer program, in hopes of meeting the food insecurity issues of our local families over the summer months. We modeled our program after the wildly successful Got Lunch Laconia. They showed us the steps and off we went! We are now a year-round program that sends home bags on Fridays with students as well as our summer weekly delivery program.
We could not do this with out the support of our local community and the greater Lakes Region. The Gilford Elementary School held a one-day food drive that netted over 400 pieces of food! Way to go! Steve O’Riordan’s business class at Gilford High School also did a fundraiser, netting over $700 for the program. All monies raised go to expenses of the program, as we are an all-volunteer board and we are grateful for all those who volunteer year-round to make this so successful!
We also received grant funding the Greater Lakes Region Children’s Auction, which will go a long way to towards meeting our goals. For that, WE THANK YOU! It really IS for the kids.
We are always looking for volunteers for a variety of roles. Feel free to contact us at gilfordgotlunchnh@gmail.com or www.gilfordgotlunch.com.
Wishing you all the Happiest Holiday, however you celebrate, and a Happy and Healthy New Year!
Meg Jenkins
Gilford Got Lunch
