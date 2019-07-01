To The Daily Sun,
As I retire as the Chief of Police in Ashland I would like to say "Thank You" to those that made my tenure a success.
As I sit here to type this message I realized that there were so many people to thank and this would be one of the most difficult challenges for me as I leave. My fear as with anyone trying to thank so many that there will be those names you didn't mention and probably should have. I will move forward and give it my best.
The first thank you goes out to all of those citizens who voted me in back in 2009. Little did they know it would turn into, a 10 year venture. The next thank you goes out to the law enforcement community that gave me support and help when I needed and never shied away from that guy in Ashland. There were some within this law enforcement family who were readily available to give advice and support. So "Thank You" to Chief Patridge (Holderness PD) — you always were there to talk when needed and ready with good advice and embraced the opportunity to work with me; Chief Robert Cormier (Tilton PD) — you were always willing to talk about issues I would run into and share your experience on handling some complicated situations, "Thank You."
When I arrived at the Ashland PD the current staff was eager to help make this work, not only for me but for the town and themselves. A big "Thank You" to my former Lt., Don Marren; he is the real reason it all worked as he mentored me along the way in those first few crucial years. To all personnel who served with me I thank you for your support as well.
As time went on I felt the overwhelming support from the residents and taxpayers of Ashland and how much they appreciated me, so I thank you all for that. I would also like to thank the many selectmen, town administrators, Budget Committee members, Highway Department, Water and Sewer Department, Electric Department, Fire Department, Parks & Recreation Department, 4th of July Committee and 150th Committee members, as your support and willingness to work together made a difference.
On Wednesday, June 19 the members of the Police Department put on a surprise luncheon, which was truly a surprise, how they kept this from me is baffling to this day. I would like to thank all that made it happen and all that attended.
On Thursday, June 20 There was an open house to honor my retiring. I need to thank those that made it happen and you know who you are. Now it is time to expose you. Patsy Tucker and Ann Barney the masterminds behind it all. The Common Man provided the food while others pitched in, so there is a big THANK YOU to all that helped and attended.
To see the number of people who came out was a bit overwhelming. The gifts, cards and kind words were greatly appreciated. At times like this, is when you truly find out how many lives you touched and the a difference that you made.
As I bring this letter to a close I have the most important thank you of all, which is to my wife Christine (Tina). She was no doubt one of my biggest supporters. She made many sacrifices along this 10 year journey and took a back seat while I did my job serving the Ashland Community. She endured the 3 a.m. call-outs and countless late nights waiting for me to get home and wondering if things were ok. At times I know your stress levels were higher than mine, "THANK YOU."
Anthony Randall
Former Chief of Police
Ashland
