First things first: I would like to thank everyone who supported my campaign by putting out a sign, talking to friends and family, and for voting for me on Tuesday for both school board and planning board. Even though I wasn’t elected to planning board, they made my upcoming term with the school board possible. Thank you.
Second, I would like to thank the write-in candidates for school board: Susan Ward and Marie Gambale. They allowed the community to make a choice, and though they were not voted in, I hope they stay involved.
Next I would like to thank and congratulate Nate Philbrook and Parker Hoffacker. It was a pleasure to meet them both and I wish them all the best. Although I didn’t win the position, I appreciate the effort they put into your campaigns. Wins well deserved.
And finally, although I was up against a bit of a smear campaign online, I feel good knowing that I was able to answer questions and speak with members of the community that I hadn’t previously had a chance to converse with. I started out by saying I would run a fair, factual and friendly campaign, and I believe I did just that. Whether you supported me or not I promise to always listen and remain open to the comments and concerns of the community.
Thank you again to the parents, educators and other community members who made my school board victory possible, and thank you to the folks who supported my planning board campaign even though I was not successful in my pursuit.
Nothing is possible without the voters. I promise to do my best to make good on my promise to be open and listen to all members of the community with equal respect.
