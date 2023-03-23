To The Daily Sun,
I'd like to ask the voters of the Gilmanton community to please vote for me Tuesday for a two-year position on the School Board and a three-year position on the Planning Board.
My experience speaks for itself. I have served the town of Gilmanton for six years on the Budget Committee and have extensive experience when it comes to children. I have worked in schools one on one with students with special needs, and I have also tutored, babysat and been a nanny for residents in town with children ages newborn to 12. I have legal experience as well that equips me with the ability to interpret and execute complex state regulations not only in education but also regarding town zoning and regulations. I have lived in Gilmanton for the better part of my life, and I truly love our community.
I'm running for these two positions because not only am I the most experienced candidate, but I have proven with my six years on the Budget Committee that I am capable and willing to remain impartial. I have no desire to push any political ideologies or personal preferences on either board and have never done so. I have shown my ability to speak with the community and my fellow board members to arrive at solutions that benefit the community as a whole. Party politics has no place in town politics. We all want what's best for the community and its children.
I have run a fair, factual and friendly campaign despite the numerous lies and attacks spread about me online. I intend to remain fair, factual and friendly throughout my terms in both positions.
Please remember to vote for me on Tuesday, March 28th, for School Board and Planning Board. Thank you for your support.
Grace Sisti
Gilmanton Iron Works

