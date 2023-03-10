To The Daily Sun,
My name is Grace L. Sisti and I’m running for the three-year planning board and two-year school board positions. I have lived in Gilmanton most of my life and have served on the town’s Budget Committee for the last six years.
I’m running for school board because I believe every student in our district deserves the best education and facility the town can provide. I’m very familiar with the school’s budget, and I believe I’m capable of providing the best for our students while keeping the tax rate as low as possible for taxpayers.
I am running for a three-year position on the planning board because on the budget committee we often discussed the capital improvement plan and master plan. We’ve asked for updates regarding the CIP and master plan and we’ve been told “it’s coming,” but the updates never come. The main focus of the planning board is to make sure the CIP and MP stay on track. These plans are essential to ensuring the town stays on budget. Because of my experience with these plans, I would be a great asset to the planning board. I have also inquired with the town as to the other responsibilities of the board and have the experience and knowledge necessary to execute the will of the voters.
I would like to say as an elected official it is not my job to impose my personal politics on any board or committee. The job of any elected official is to represent and execute the will of the voters. If elected I promise to represent every single member of this community as my top priority and only goal.
I hope I can count on voters Tuesday, March 14.
Grace Sisti
Gilmanton Iron Works
