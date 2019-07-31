To The Daily Sun,
I wanted to buy a red sports car when I was 18. I had a bunch of money saved from birthday and holiday cards. But my father told me that if I bought the sports car, I would have nothing saved. He said that I couldn’t invest in my future.
I listened to my father and I didn’t buy the sports car. I saved my money and I used it to go to college and got a good job. And since I have a good job, I finally got that sports car.
But the story I’m telling isn’t about me wanting a sports car. See, New Hampshire Democrats, in the Legislature, want a sports car budget. They want a budget that is flashy and colorful — but very expensive. Governor Sununu told the Legislature that if they bought the sports car, the government would have no money saved. He said that the government wouldn’t be able to make one-time investments into supporting infrastructure or our younger population. He said that the government should save its money and invest in the economy and our future.
I hope that this simple metaphor will finally show the Legislature that they are making the most elementary mistake by creating a nearly $100 million deficit with no savings, setting our state up for financial failure. Thank you Governor Sununu for your budget veto and thank you for keeping the people’s best interests and elementary financial management at the forefront of your decision making.
Conrad O’Leary
Gilford
