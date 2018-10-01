To The Daily Sun,
Fans of big government won’t be voting for me!
As Ronald Reagan said, “As government expands, liberty contracts.”
After much consideration, I am launching a campaign for the vacant House Seat in Belknap District 1 (New Hampton and Center Harbor) specifically to work towards smaller government and for increased local control. Given the challenges we face as a state, it is time to elect candidates who will empower people and communities to solve problems, and to bring them together instead of driving them apart.
As a selectman in Center Harbor I have brought together people across the political and economic spectrum to address community issues with great success. Together we have conserved open space and wetlands, developed and passed a comprehensive a Water Resources Ordinance, launched a Community Development Association, vastly improved relations with town businesses, beautified the village and kept our spending flat. Working with the New Hampton Selectboard we preserved the Snake River bridge and wetlands complex that border both Center Harbor and New Hampton. Most importantly, we have preserved our quality of life. Working together we can accomplish much more for both New Hampton and Center Harbor.
As a community, we need to focus on the values and beliefs that unite us as Americans. As Abe Lincoln said, “a house divided against itself cannot stand!” Citizens working together at the community level will do a better and lower cost job of solving problems and crafting solutions than any top-down governmental agency.
As for social issues, my firm belief is that people manage their lives better than any government; no politicians, governmental agency or bureaucrat should be “interfering” in the day-to-day lives of citizens.
Please be sure to vote in the upcoming November mid-terms, and when you do, I humbly ask that you vote for me and an end to the partisan bickering that prevents progress.
Harry Viens
Center Harbor
