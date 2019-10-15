To The Daily Sun,
A recent letter to this paper from Carlos Cardona, who was crushed by Laconia voters when he ran against Peter Spanos for a position in the New Hampshire House of Representatives, attempts to paint an unfair picture of Spanos based on his vote on only one of hundreds of bills that we voted on during the two years we served together in the New Hampshire House.
I served with Peter Spanos in the New Hampshire House of Representatives during the 2017-18 biennium and in the corresponding Belknap County Delegation. I did not always agree with Peter on every issue, but I developed enormous respect for his thoughtfulness and his own respect for viewpoints with which he did not always agree.
The bill on which tax-and-spend Cardona based his latest attack originally failed on a vote of 166-165 in the House but was later reconsidered and passed on a vote of 179-171. In other words, it barely passed.
At the request of another Representative, I spoke against passage of that bill to the full House because of my strongly held views, which were shared by many members of the House, that the bill expanded government regulation into areas of child rearing best left to their parents. It interferes with the rights of parents to determine what type of mental health counseling their child will receive, if any, and from whom, and it interferes with the relationship between the child and the child’s physician, religious advisors, or other counselors.
It has virtually nothing to do with LGBT “rights.”
The true fact of the matter, which Cardona would have us ignore, is that the passage of that bill was by a very thin margin, indicating that many state representatives in both parties did not agree with it and voted against it.
When I spoke against the bill, I reminded the members of the full text of the toast from which our state’s motto is derived: “Live Free or Die — Death is not the worst of Evils.” I posited that, among the “worst of evils,” was the expansion of government into every nook and cranny of our lives, which this unfortunate bill would do. The bill was, in my view that was shared by many other Representatives, a perfect example of political correctness run amok.
It is now the law in our state (barely), but that does not make it right.
Cardona apparently supports the opponent running against Spanos, but voters who educate themselves about the candidates will easily learn that the opponent is nothing more than a smooth-talking paid lobbyist and a true tax-and-spend liberal from Massachusetts.
I do not live in Laconia so I cannot vote for Peter Spanos. But I wish I could, and I support his candidacy for mayor of Laconia without any reservations whatsoever. He will be a truly great mayor for the City of Laconia and Laconia voters can be sure that, if elected, he will never embarrass its citizens.
Norman J. Silber
Gilford
