To The Daily Sun,
When our nation was founded, we the people allowed the government, all forms of government combined; municipal, county, state and federal, to control about 10 percent of all of the goods and services produced in the American economy, our economy. That status remained true, more or less, for about 150 years. During that period America remained faithful to her founding principles. Americans asked how they could serve each other and the nation. We were loyal to the values that had birthed our nation providing the opportunity for it to grow becoming prosperous.
At about that 150 year mark something in America fundamentally changed. We the people began to realize that because we controlled the government, we could use the power of our nation to serve our personal interests. At that point government awakened and it began to grow. Americans began to ask what our country can do for us. We reasoned that if, we control the power of the government then we could use the power that it wielded… for the general welfare of the nation, you understand… in the aid of commerce, of course.
So government began to grow. We grew the government and mobilized the economy using central planning. Doing so only cost a little freedom and it was for the greater good. Besides it made us more secure, right? Once we made the decision that life was hard, we knew government could help if only we could redistribute some of that privately-held wealth, and we’d do it for the children. We became entitled to what others had, we coveted out neighbors goods.
But taking what others had earned by using the government seemed acceptable; where previously taking what others had earned would have been thought to be theft, an immoral act. We reasoned our way through that conundrum by ignoring the principles and values the nation was founded on and we have not looked back. Now, nearly another century on, the government controls about 50 percent of all of the goods and services produced in the American economy, our economy. We are no safer, our economy teeters, we have little privacy and our liberties and commerce are greatly restrained.
Marc Abear
Meredith
Only half? Seriously, there is a tipping point here somewhere when we go 'full Communist' or return to our Constitutional principals. We're choosing up sides now.
that stat really seems fabricated (by you) to make a point (yours).
Praise Jesus it’s not your guns Marc....
