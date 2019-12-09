To The Daily Sun,
I express appreciation to Joseph Haas for his letter detailing what I “left out” in my previous letter.
Letters to The Laconia Daily Sun are limited to 500 words (which in the past I’ve had to rewrite a submission to have it published), also to one per week. I’ve tried to hold to their criteria. So I thank Mr. Haas for all the detailing which is more than 500 words and would have required two additional letters from me to achieve before the end of the month.
Most people, myself included, aren’t blessed with hours for research and study. I appreciate their taking time to read what I have written, don’t want to waste it. Keeping it to the point, which was in the case of that letter, that “YOU” are the state. Our current legislators had the time and ability to pass legislation to rescind the death penalty, but hasn’t bothered to correct the education funding, or amend our constitution (which would require a vote by the people). They could have done that with a clear law and solution which would end the history being picked through and pages of research argued one way or another. But again, asking the voting citizens (most of whom are property taxpayers) would have taken the “power” out of their hands and returned it to the people. Our state constitution was written by the legislators, sent out to the voting public at the time, three times to get their approval. Ours is the oldest, having been written before the war of Independence in January of 1776 and “updated,” if you will, after, and before the “States” united under one Republic.
Our government has gotten very good at drawing money out of the wage-earners, businesses and even those retired. New Hampshire with no direct sales and income tax is no different. Consider if funds taken for any government program went directly and only to it instead of being lumped in to a larger pot from which other things are drawn. The people could pay mind more clearly to the spending and vote accordingly.
Article 6 of the constitution, original https://tinyurl.com/yyedacng; 1968 update https://tinyurl.com/yabo2nve. Nothing in the update requires any “non-public” school to adhere to the “Secular” dictates for public schools. But they are, and that they are, they should be compensated or ignore such requirement. “ ...no subordination of any one sect, denomination or persuasion to another shall ever be established.”
But no person shall ever be compelled to pay towards the support of the schools of any sect or denomination.
The secular denomination of the current public schools, which are required to follow the dictates of the state and federal government which have taken control away from (the several parishes, bodies, corporate, or religious societies shall at all times have the right of electing their own teachers, and of contracting with them for their support or maintenance, or both). It could’ve required state funding of public school, but didn’t.
Gerald Brooks
Meredith
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.