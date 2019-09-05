To The Daily Sun,
I respect the right of Gov. Chris Sununu to exercise his right to veto a bill. Article 44 of the New Hampshire State Constitution gives him that right, and he has used it 53 times this year. His vetoes include the state budget, along with raising the minimum wage to $10 an hour, setting up an independent redistricting commission, paid family and medical leave, and common-sense gun control, among dozens of other important bills. And he has walked away from the bargaining table for the budget at a critical time, refusing to negotiate in good faith. The continuing resolution, which is funding the government in the absence of a budget, ends on September 30.
Here in Grafton County, voters made a clear statement in 2018, putting Democrats on 24 of our 27 House seats. In the full state, voters chose a Democratic majority in both the House and Senate. You, the voter, clearly heard our appeal to reduce property taxes, increase education and municipal funding, combat substance abuse, treat mental illness, raise the minimum wage, and provide options and opportunities for young citizens. We legislators have worked hard and compromised often to create the bills you asked for. But now the governor has decided to single-handedly reject much of that legislation through the veto. Surely, he is not listening to YOU, the voter.
Why is he doing this? Perhaps his campaign donations tell the story. Votesmart.org reports that Sununu received over one-third of his $1.3 million in political contributions from out-of-state sources, including the energy, pharmaceutical, and insurance industries. Those are the constituents that he is listening to — not you. Let him know how you feel about that.
Rep. Joyce Weston
Plymouth
