To The Daily Sun,
Thanksgiving is in the rearview mirror. Christmas is approaching fast. We are bombarded by ads on TV, social and print media for cars, vacations, toys and furniture — everywhere! Ads of family gatherings with tables laden with sumptuous foods also abound. Everyone is targeted by Madison Avenue to have a “Hallmark Holiday”.
Unfortunately, for those who earn the minimum wage, these scenarios will never happen. Minimum wage does not even cover the basics of shelter, clothing, and food. Most minimum-wage workers must rely on supplemental government aid to survive.
Governor Sununu seems to feel this is an acceptable way to live. He has vetoed a bill which would raise the minimum hourly wage to $10 in 2020 and again to $12 in 2022. Let Governor Sununu know this is not the way New Hampshire treats our working poor. Demand he support a living wage for those who are willing to work.
Catherine E. Goegel
Canterbury
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.