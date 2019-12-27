To The Daily Sun,
Governor Sununu has been consistent in his opposition to new taxes and fees. He fought to protect business tax cuts to drive our economy forward. He vetoed an income tax that would have ruined the New Hampshire Advantage. Now he has halted the state’s involvement in yet another tax scheme.
Governor Sununu outright rejected the Transportation Climate Initiative. This proposal is a compact between northeast and mid-Atlantic states to raise gas taxes by as much at 17 cents in the first year alone. It will likely lead to higher taxes after that, too.
Whenever states try to work together to raise taxes, you know it is for political cover because otherwise this policy would never move forward. Imagine if New Hampshire blindly followed Massachusetts in other taxes, like a sales or income tax. It would never happen and the voters of New Hampshire would reject it outright.
The Transportation Climate Initiative is the same thing. If the Democrats in Concord want to hike the gas tax, they should come out and say so. Instead, they are running scared and hiding behind this regional proposal, keeping their true aims out of sight from the voters. Do not fall for it. Governor Sununu sure did not.
Roger Sheffield
Meredith
