To The Daily Sun,
F. Scott Fitzgerald said it best. “Let me tell you about the very rich. They’re different than you and I.” Ernest Hemingway replied, “Yes, they have more money.”
Words more profound than ever. The rich are richer than ever, more generous than ever, with all the rest more envious than ever. “Ordinaries” tickled and taunted with “the “FREE” POLITICAL feather” into an orgasmic, feeding frenzy by the Democratic clown car. High priests of pure BS desperate for a power grab financed by milking the rich of a few billions they’ll hardly miss. That’s the fantasy you’re being told.
It’s the same Las Vegas-style, magic act Democrats having been selling voters since FDR. Promises and policies in an unbroken line. All ending in exploding wealth inequality wrapped in a ribbon of bankruptcy warning bells and whistles that can be heard two galaxies over. All as Elizabeth Warren stands with a straight face refusing to say where the 32 trillion plus will come from to finance her latest “DONKEY TICKLER” even when she’s asked by people in her own party. If she refuses to be HONEST with them, imagine the screwing she’s setting you up for.
Health care isn’t going to be free or cost one nickel less. All that’s going to happen is you’ll be paying for it differently. HIGHER TAXES by the trillions. It’s the only fix Democrats have ever had in 100 years. HIGHER TAXES! It’s why inequality only expands and never contracts no matter how BIG or FREE the promises.
If making all that’s wrong right was as simple as goring the rich for a few trillion, one would have to ask why wasn’t it done a century ago? The honest answer is because it doesn’t work. The same way every other crackpot promise from Democrats, from Social Security to unemployment benefits hasn’t worked. The same way minimum wages hasn’t worked nor Medicare either. It’s all as fake as a $3 bill. All these things do is INCREASE the costs of everything you buy, reducing the purchasing power of every American in like amount. In one pocket, out the other. All your employer-paid FICA does is REDUCE the wages you would get if it didn’t exist. This stuff is not BRAIN SURGERY.
Just about every major country across Europe tried the GORE the rich game decades ago. It failed miserably while it killed economic GROWTH. Hardly any do it any more. Socialist Europe in fact taxes the super rich LESS than America does. Ditto for corporations. The people who pay for socialism in Europe are the same people who will pay for it here. The 50% of Americans who now escape income taxes will get GORED just as they do across Europe. There’s no free lunch, health care, college or anything else. Unless you believe in Santa Claus and the tooth fairy. That’s who you’re listening to now. Elizabeth Claus and Bernie fairy.
Tony Boutin
Gilford
