After the virus has subsided and things are back to normal, school districts around the state should make arrangements for senior proms and graduation ceremonies for the Class of 2020. Most of these students were born in 2008, the year of the 9/11 attacks. These young people have lived through two major disasters and should not be denied the pleasure of a prom and graduation.
The young woman i took to her prom later became my wife. This could happen to today’s high school senior students,
Gordon King
Laconia
